Alejandro Gomez (c) of Atalanta scores in the match against Frosinone in Bergamo, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Paolo Magni

Alejandro Gomez (c) of Atalanta celebrates after scoring in the match against Frosinone in Bergamo, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Paolo Magni

An outstanding performance by Argentina's Alejandro "Papu" Gomez, who scored two goals and provided two assists, on Monday handed Atalanta an easy 4-0 win over Frosinone in the last match of the first week of Italian Serie A play.

Gomez, who had not scored at home since Dec. 30, 2017, sank the first and final tallies of the game and dealt Holland's Hans Hateboer and Croatia's Mario Pasalic two great centering shots to crush the recently-elevated Frosinone.