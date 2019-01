Brazilian player Rodrygo (R) disputes the ball with Ariel Uribe (L) of Chile, Monday Oct.15, 2018, during a preparatory friendly match to the South American sub-20 to be played in 2019, in the Santa Laura Stadium of Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE / Elvis Gonzalez

The 2019 South American U-20 soccer championship is poised to get underway this week in Chile with observers hoping to see the competition that has marked the debut of global greats such as Maradona and Messi introduce a new generation of stars.

The event was a promotional platform for Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who played in the 1977 and 1979 tourneys.