Real Sociedad's winger Mikel Oyarzabal (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's winger Adnan Januzaj (L) vies for the ball against Athletic de Bilbao's midfielder Ander Iturraspe during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao at Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's players celebrate a goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad on Saturday beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in the 35th round of the Spanish La Liga.

Real Sociedad's victory was mainly aided by two own goals from Bilbao center-back Mikel San Jose, in the 14th and 53rd minutes.