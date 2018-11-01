Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose (L) scores against Celta during their Spanish King's Cup round 32 first leg soccer match played at Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta's defender Nestor Araujo (R) duels for the ball with Real Sociedad's striker Sandro Ramirez (L) during their Spanish King's Cup round 32 first leg soccer match played at Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Real Sociedad's Juanmi scored a late goal here Thursday to secure a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo in the first leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie.

As expected, both teams started the game with lineups that included plenty of subs.