Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) advances the ball against Real Sociedad during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Thursday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak (R) battles Real Madrid defender Nacho during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Thursday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Rodrygo (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Sociedad during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Thursday, 6 February 2020. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Sociedad's Martin Ødegaard (C) celebrates with teammates Alexander Isak (L) and Mikel Merino after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Thursday, Feb. 6. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Real Sociedad edged Real Madrid 4-3 here Thursday in a thriller to advance to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The Blancos, first in LaLiga and riding a 21-match unbeaten streak, were the clear favorites against eighth-place Sociedad going into the contest at the Santiago Bernabeu.