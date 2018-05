With Real Sociedad set to cut him loose next month, injury-plagued defender Carlos Martinez said here Monday that he hopes to be fit for the club's upcoming home match against Leganes so he can bid farewell to the fans from the pitch.

"I'm going to use every means to try to be there on the field, because five days still remain. We will see," he said during a farewell event with teammates and club executives in the press room at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.