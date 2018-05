Real Sociedad's newly appointed head coach Asier Garitano (C) attends a press event for his presentation next to Real Sociedad's president Jokin Aperribay (R) and the club's soccer director Roberto Olabe (L) at Zubieta facilities in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gorka Estrada

The president of Real Sociedad denied here Wednesday that Real Madrid had called the San Sebastian club about a deal to obtain Spain international Alvaro Odriozola.

"Nobody has contacted us," Jokin Aperribay said during the official presentation of Asier Garitano as Sociedad's new coach, clearly angry that the name of one of his players had cropped up as a future acquisition for the Blancos.