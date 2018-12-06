Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia (r) fights for the ball with Celta de Vigo's Iago Aspas during their teams' second-leg Copa del Rey round of 32 match in San Sebastian, Spain, on Dec. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Celta de Vigo goaltender Sergio Alvarez (in orange) goes for the ball against Juanmi, of Real Sociedad, during their teams' second-leg Copa del Rey round of 32 match in San Sebastian, Spain, on Dec. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal in action during the Copa del Rey round of 32 second-leg match against Celta de Vigo at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, 05 December 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad beat Celta for the second time in 10 days - the other being a La Liga match - and secured their ticket to the Copa del Rey knockout stage with goals by Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj.

Celta, with many new players in the 11-man group that was missing heavyweights Aspas, Maxi Gomez and Brais Mendez, were on the hunt for a goal right from the start after the sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, something they could have gotten just three minutes into play if Okay's shot had not simply brushed the crossbeam of Moya's goal.