Real Sociedad beat Celta for the second time in 10 days - the other being a La Liga match - and secured their ticket to the Copa del Rey knockout stage with goals by Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj.
Celta, with many new players in the 11-man group that was missing heavyweights Aspas, Maxi Gomez and Brais Mendez, were on the hunt for a goal right from the start after the sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, something they could have gotten just three minutes into play if Okay's shot had not simply brushed the crossbeam of Moya's goal.