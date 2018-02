American Jack Sock hits a shot during his Hopman Cup match against Switzerland's Roger Federer in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Richard Wainwright

American Jack Sock, the No. 1 seed, beat Australia's John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Delray Beach Open in Delray Beach, Florida.

In other action on Monday, South Korea's Hyeong Chung, the No. 8 seed, beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, while American Donald Young defeated India's Rankumar Ramanathan 6-1, 6-2.