After breaking a world free diving record in the constant-weight biathlete category last July, Sofia Gomez Uribe's dream is to represent her native Colombia at the Olympics, although that wish is being stymied because her sport still has not been included in the international competition.

"I'd love it if it were an Olympic sport. I think that the pressure I'd feel would be intense but would be really nice. That's the dream that all free divers have," said Gomez in an interview with EFE.