Photograph showing French-born Moroccan Midfielder Sofiane Boufal with Celta Vigo vice president Ricardo Barros and sporting director Felipe Miñambres during Boufal's official presentation as Celta player in Vigo, Spain, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Photograph showing (from left) Celta Vigo vice president Ricardo Barros, French-born Moroccan Midfielder Sofiane Boufal and sporting director Felipe Miñambres during Boufal's official presentation as Celta player in Vigo, Spain, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Midfielder Sofiane Boufal said here Monday that his shift to Celta Vigo will make his "dream" of playing in La Liga come true.

The French-born Moroccan international joins Celta on loan from Premier League side Southampton, where he scored four goals in 59 appearances over two seasons.