Sol de America players celebrate a goal against Independiente de Medellin during a match of the Copa Sudamericana held at the Luis Alfonso Giagni stadium, in the city of Villa Elisa, near Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 12, 2018. EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Sol de America's Federico Acuna (L) vies for the ball with Independiente de Medellin's Yairo Caicedo (R) during a match of the Copa Sudamericana held at the Luis Alfonso Giagni stadium, in the city of Villa Elisa, near Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 12, 2018. EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Sol de America's Cesar Villagra (L) vies for the ball with Independiente de Medellin's John Hernandez (R) during a match of the Copa Sudamericana at the Luis Alfonso Giagni Stadium in Villa Elisa, near Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Sol de America's Ignacio Mino (R) vies for the ball with Independiente de Medellin's John Hernandez (L) during a match of the Copa Sudamericana at the Luis Alfonso Giagni Stadium in Villa Elisa, near Asuncion, Paraguay, Apr.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

The Paraguayan soccer club Sol de America on Thursday defeated Colombian team Independiente Medellin 2-0 in the first stage of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana in Gran Asuncion.

From the beginning, Sol de America dominated. With a quick game and tight control of the ball, the Paraguayan team's midfielder Pablo Zeballos scored his first goal in the 21st minute.