Gustavo Velazquez (left), a player for Paraguayan club Sol de America, vies for the ball with Tabare Viudez, a player for Uruguayan club Nacional on July 18, 2018, during the first leg of their second-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, South American soccer's secondary club competition. The game was played at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan club Sol de America and Uruguay's Nacional played to a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-stage match.

Due to the lack of goals Wednesday night at Defendores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, the second leg on Aug. 14 at Gran Parque Central in Montevideo will determine which club advances to the round of 16 of South America's secondary club competition.