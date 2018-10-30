Real Madrid's (L-R) goalie Kiko Casillas, Croatian Luka Modric, Brazilian Casemiro, Costa Rican Keylor Navas, and Brazilian Vinicius Jr, during the first training session of new head coach, Argentinian Santiago Solari (unseen), with the team at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new Argentinian head coach, Santiago Solari (L), attends his first training session with the team at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new head coach, Santiago Solari (R) next to goalkeepers Keylor Navas (L) and Thibaut Courtois, during his first training session with the team at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's players during their first training session with their new head coach, Argentinian Santiago Solari (3L), at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new interim coach Santiago Solari led his first training session on Tuesday after ex-coach Julen Lopetegui was fired the previous day, and worked to ready the team for its upcoming match against third-tier Spanish league club Melilla in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

The Argentine coach, a former Real Madrid player who had until Monday directed the B team, gave command of the first minutes of the practice to assistant coach Santiago Sanchez and physical trainer Antonio Pintus while he observed without addressing the players, having already spoken with them inside the facilities.