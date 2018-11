Real Madrid's interim coach Santiago Solari on Friday said that he wants to feel the emotion of being the head coach in his first home match on football's biggest stage, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Solari is to coach his first a La Liga match as Real Madrid's head coach when his side hosts Real Valladolid on Saturday, following the Los Blancos 4-0 away win in the Copa de Rey tournament over third-tier UD Melilla two days ago, which was Solari's debut game with the team as manager.