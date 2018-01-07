The Atlanta Falcons began their attempt to exorcise the demons from last year's Super Bowl meltdown to the Patriots by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night.
The Falcons, coming out of arguably the toughest division in football in the NFC South, were able to stop the regular season's best offense, limiting quarterback Jared Goff to 22 completions off 45 attempt for 259 yards and a single touchdown, while the NFL's leading running back Todd Gurley managed 101 yards off 14 carries, as well as just 10 yards off four receptions.