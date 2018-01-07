Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (R) makes a touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (L) in the second quarter of their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Atlanta Falcons runningback Devonta Freeman (C) pushes across the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams of their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Los Angeles Rams runningback Todd Gurley II (L) gets stopped by Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (R) during their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (R) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal celebrates with fans after defeating the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (C) passes during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones scores a touchdown on an 8-yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

The Atlanta Falcons began their attempt to exorcise the demons from last year's Super Bowl meltdown to the Patriots by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Falcons, coming out of arguably the toughest division in football in the NFC South, were able to stop the regular season's best offense, limiting quarterback Jared Goff to 22 completions off 45 attempt for 259 yards and a single touchdown, while the NFL's leading running back Todd Gurley managed 101 yards off 14 carries, as well as just 10 yards off four receptions.