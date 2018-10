Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado breaks his bat in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (L) celebrates after scoring on a RBI double by Justin Turner in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Championship Series baseball game five between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Starter Clayton Kershaw pitched seven solid innings on Wednesday to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 and inch closer to qualifying for the World Series.

Dodgers now lead 3-2 in the National League Championship Series, with two games to go, and have the chance to qualify for the World Series twice in a row for the first time since 1977 and 1978, having lost the WS to the Houston Astros last year.