Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær celebrates at the end of the English Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, 27 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester's head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as Manchester United's permanent manager, the club said on Thursday.

The former striker, who played for the team from 1996 until his retirement in 2004, took over as caretaker manager in December after Jose Mourinho was sacked.