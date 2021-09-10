MNC09. MANCHESTER (UNITED KINGDOM), 05/16 /09.- Manchester United players Michael Carrick, Christiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand celebrate their English Premier League title victory at the end of the match against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Manchester, on 16 May 2009. EFE / Magi Haroun

Loule (Portugal), 01/09/2021.- Portugal´s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A qualification soccer match between Portugal and Ireland held at Algarve stadium in Faro, Portugal, 01 September 2021. (Mundial de Fútbol, Irlanda, Catar) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

London, Sep 10 (EFE) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play this weekend against Newcastle United, but stopped short of revealing whether he will start or come off the bench.