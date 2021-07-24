Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his contract until 2024 with an optional extra year, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.
Manchester United?s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer salutes the supporters from the tribunes after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham FC in Manchester, Britain, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Phil Noble / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
