Jose Hernandez of the Dominican Republic in action against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during their Davis Cup Americas Group I match in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Javier

Brazil advanced to the second round of the top tier of the Davis Cup Americas Zone on Saturday after Joao Pedro Sorgi came back from a set down to defeat the Dominican Republic's Roberto Cid Subervi 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the decisive fifth rubber.

The tie thus ended 3-2 in favor of Brazil, who will now face Colombia, who defeated Barbados 4-0, in April.