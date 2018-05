British tennis player Johanna Konta in action against Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's first round match at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova in acton against Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu during their women's first round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Villar

US tennis player Madison Keys during her losing match at the Mutua Madrid Open against Spain's Sara Sorribes on May 6, 2018, in Madrid, Spain. EFE/Juanjo Martín

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep serves the ball against Russia's Yekaterina Makarova during their women's first round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on May 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Villar

Spain's Sara Sorribes surprised 13th-seeded Madison Keys here on Sunday, moving to the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tourney, just like Serbia's Donna Vekic, who eliminated Spanish player Georgina Garcia Perez.

Sorribes, ranked 129 in the world, defeated and eliminated Keys by 6-4, 6-4 in about 90 minutes in the first clash between the two contenders.