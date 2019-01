The soccer player Franco Jara de Pachuca celebrates a goal in a match between Pachuca and Leon at the Hidalgo stadium in the city of Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/David Martínez Pelcastre

Argentine Ismael Sosa scored the goal that gave Spanish manager Pako Ayestaran's Pachuca a 2-1 victory over Atlante in the Copa MX tournament.

Pachuca won Tuesday's match on goals by Argentine Nahuel Bustos 29 minutes into the match and Sosa's goal in the 33rd minute.