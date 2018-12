The soccer player Ismael Sosa playing with Tigres against the Costa Rica Herediano at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica on Feb. 20,2018 EPA- EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Argentine Ismael Sosa is leaving the Liga MX's Tigres UANL and returning to the Pumas UNAM, where he played from 2014 to 2016.

The 31-year-old Sosa, a native of San Martin, Argentina, will not stay with the Tigres due to the limited playing time he had, appearing in just four matches in the 2018 Apertura tournament under Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti, sources close to the club told EFE.