Ayanleh Souleiman of Djibouti reacts after winning the men's 1500m race at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden, July 30, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MARCUS ERICSSON

Djiboutian middle-distance runner Ayanleh Souleiman is to miss the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Birmingham due to visa issues, his representing management company announced on Friday.

This is a blow to the tournament as Souleiman was one of the 1,500-meter contenders.