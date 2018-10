The Seattle Sounders players from USA Lamar Neagle (L) and Cristian Roldan (R) MArch14, 2018, at the quarter finals od CONCACAF in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

The Seattle Sounders have clinched a berth in the Major League Soccer playoffs with a 2-1 win over Orlando City.

Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez scored the first goal of Wednesday night's match at Orlando City Stadium for the Sounders when he received a pass from Kelvin Leerdam and tipped a volley over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis in the third minute.