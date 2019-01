Guido Pella of Argentina in action during his round one men's singles match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The Portuguese Joao Sousa on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the Australian Open by beating the Argentinian Guido Pella 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

In a four-hour match, World No 44 Sousa overcame spirited resistance from Pella - ranked 65th in the world - who won the second set and took the first and third into tiebreakers.