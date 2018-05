American Frances Tiafoe reacts after defeating Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta during their semi-final match at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, May 5 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his semi-final match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Joao Sousa of Portugal celebrates after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their semi-final match at the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Cascais, near Lisbon, Portugal, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's Joao Sousa edged Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) on Saturday to advance to the final of the Estoril Open, a French Open tune-up event.

The 68th-ranked Sousa needed two hours and seven minutes to overcome the talented 19-year-old, who made an impressive run at last month's Barcelona Open before losing to Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the final.