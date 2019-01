Former South African national player Phil Masinga wears a soccer jersey of his national team, South African, at the Soccer City stadium, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/JON HRUSA

(L-R) South Africa 2010 Ambassadors Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish, Phil Masinga and Kalusha Bwalya pose with Cape Town's Mayor Helen Zille (C) at the cocktail function before the start of the 2010 FIFA World Cup workshop on Clifton beach in Cape Town, Oct. 23, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN DE KOCK/BACKPAGEPIX

Samuel Eto'o from Cameroon (2-L), Julen Guerrero from Spain (L) and Phil Masinga from South Africa (R) shake hands after the Africa XI vs World XI soccer match held in honor of Nelson Mandela's 89th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa, July 18, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa was on Monday mourning the death of fabled soccer player Philemon Raul Masinga, who has died of cancer at the age of 49, the South Africa Football Association confirmed.

Striker Masinga played in the national soccer team Bafana Bafana and was the one who secured his country a pass into the first FIFA World Cup held in France in 1998.