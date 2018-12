Chad le Clos of South Africa is on his way to win the men's 100m Butterfly final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

South Africa's Chad le Clos of South Africa won the men's 100 meter butterfly final at the 14th FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The South African took the gold medal after posting a time of 48.50 seconds, over a fifth of a second quicker than second placed Caeleb Dressel of the United States.