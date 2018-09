Yacht 'Regardless' sails at the start of South Africa's oldest ocean race, the Mossel Bay race in Cape Town, South Africa Sept. 27, 2018. EPA/EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa's oldest ocean race was taking place on Thursday between Somens Town and Mossel Bay off the country's southernmost tip, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

Covering a total distance of 210 nautical miles (389 kilometers), the Mossel Bay Race started in 1955 when Ted Kuttel and Dale Kushner, two renowned yachtsmen, decided to address the fact that the Western Cape had a real shortage of offshore events on offer.