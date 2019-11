Yokohama (Japan), 02/11/2019.- South African president Cyril Ramaphosa (C) looks on during the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019. (Japón, Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY

Players react after the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019.

Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa on his way to score a try during the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019.

South African supporters ahead of the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019.

South African captain Siya Kolisi (R) and Handre Pollard (L) embrace after the Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama, Japan, 02 November 2019.

South Africa became third-time champions of the Rugby World Cup with a 32-12 win over England in the final on Saturday.

South Africa equals New Zealand in the number of world cups won, although the Springboks did not play in the first two championships because the country was excluded because of its apartheid policy.