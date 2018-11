Australia's Mitchell Starc wears a poppy emblem on his shirt for Remberence Day during the third One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

South Africa's David Miller batting during the third One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram, caught behind for 32 during the third One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

HOB. Hobart (Australia), 11/11/2018.- Australia's Glenn Maxwell dives for the ball hit by South Africa's David Miller during the third One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Faf du Plessis of South Africa hits a boundary during the third One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs in the third one day international cricket match at Hobart, Australia on Sunday, to win the series 2-1.

"I thought we played our best game of cricket. We challenged ourselves to put in a performance. A high-pressure game. We have fantastic memories of Hobart. We'll remember this place fondly," said South African captain Faf du Plessis after the game.