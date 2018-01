The peloton during stage six of the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

A slow shutter speed image shows the the peloton during stage six of the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

South African rider Daryl Impey of team Mitchelton-Scott celebrates winning the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

South African cyclist Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on Sunday sealed his first career title at 33 years old in the Tour Down Under road cycling race, while Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the sixth and final stage.

Impey became the first South African to win the title, after clinching the leader's jersey in the fifth stage on Saturday.