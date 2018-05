Nelson Semedo of Barcelona (L) is tackled by Tiyani Mabunda of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup soccer match between Sundowns and Barcelona at Soccer City, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (R) challenged by Tebogo Langerman of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup soccer match between Sundowns and Barcelona at Soccer City, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (R) challenged by Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup soccer match between Sundowns and Barcelona at Soccer City, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

FC Barcelona beat South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Wednesday at the Mandela Centennial Cup in the same stadium where Spain won the 2010 World Cup final on a goal by Barça's Andres Iniesta.

"We have been remembering Andres's goal in the World Cup," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said during a post-match press conference.