Shin Tae-yong, head coach of the South Korea national soccer team, holds a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, May 2, 2018 EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korea's national football team coach said Tuesday that his team would work on strengthening their defense ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Shin Tae-yong, who took charge of the side last summer, was speaking at a press conference at the Korea Football Association headquarters in Seoul.