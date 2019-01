Son Heung-Min (L) of South Korea in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C soccer match between South Korea and China in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

South Korea became the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group C winner, topping China 2-0 in their last group-stage contest, while Kyrgyzstan snatched the third spot by defeating the Philippines 3-1.

Tottenham's star Son Heung-Min played his first match of this year's Asian Cup and was involved in both of South Korea's goals.