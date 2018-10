Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani regrets a missed attempt at goal in a friendly won 2-1 by South Korea at Sangam Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jeon Heon-kyun

Uruguay's Diego Laxalt (r.) vies for the ball against South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan (l.) in a friendly won 2-1 by South Korea at Sangam Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jeon Heon-kyun

Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani (l.) vies for the ball against South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo (r.) in a friendly won 2-1 by South Korea at Sangam Stadium in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jeon Heon-kyun

South Korea scored a 2-1 win here Friday over Uruguay in a friendly match that ultimately turned on the visitors' failure to properly defend a corner.

The South Koreans came on the field as they've done since Paulo Bento took over the team - with boundless energy, excited about the new project promised by the Portuguese coach and eager to please their always devoted fans.