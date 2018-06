Germany's players react after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F preliminary-round match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is beaten by South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, who put his team up 1-0 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F preliminary-round match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon (C-R) scores the 1-0 goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F preliminary-round match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

South Korea's players react after the 1-0 goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F preliminary-round match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, on June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

South Korea on Wednesday pulled off a shocker, defeating Germany 2-0 in their final Group F clash and eliminating the defending World Cup champion.

The German national team needed a win to advance into the round of 16 after being stunned by Mexico 1-0 in the opener and earning a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden.