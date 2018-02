Becca Hamilton (2-L) of the USA slides the stone during the women's round robin session between South Korea and the USA at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

South Korean Kim Kyeong-ae delivers a stone during the women's round robin session between South Korea and the USA at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA0EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

South Korean skipper Kim Eun-jung (C) shouts to give direction to teammates during the women's round robin session between South Korea and the USA at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

South Korean players celebrate after defeating the USA in the women's round robin session between South Korea and the USA at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

South Korea, not a traditional contender for curling medals at the Olympics, has sealed a place in the semifinals of the Women's curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea after defeating the United States 9-6.

Before an enthusiastic home crowd at Gangneung stadium, the Korean team overturned a 0-2 deficit to take the tie 9-6.