Russian World Cup entertainers walk to the Kazan Arena before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Kazan, Russia, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Soccer fans from Germany and South Korea mingled jovially in front of the Kazan Kremlin Wednesday, finding that the picturesque blue and white building provided a perfect backdrop for a souvenir photograph ahead of the conclusive Group F match in the city.

The aficionados appeared in high spirits on the run-up to the game at the Kazan Arena, but a lot depended on this game, especially for Germany, who must secure a win in order to guarantee a place in the last-16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.