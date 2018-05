Shin Tae-Yong, head coach of the South Korean national soccer team, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(FILE) Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son (L) and Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in London, Britain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

The coaching staff of the South Korean men's football team poses together for photos in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2018, after a press conference by head coach Shin Tae-yong (C), who announced the preliminary roster of 28 players for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean football coach, Shin Tae-yong, Monday presented a preliminary list of 28 players for the 2018 Russian World Cup and explained that he hopes to announce a final squad of 23 players on Jun. 3.

Shin Monday said in statements published by Yonhap news agency, that he has increased the roster to 28 as several players are still recovering from injuries and their current state does not allow their presence in the final list to be confirmed.