South Korean football captain Ki Sung-yeung speaks during a pre-game news conference at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng on Wednesday announced his retirement from the South Korean national team.

In a letter to the Korea Football Association, Ki said it had been a "big honor and responsibility" playing with the national team for the past 11 years.