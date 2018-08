(FILE) - Portugal head coach Paulo Bento talks with reporters before a training session in Florham Park, New Jersey, USA, Jun. 9, 2014. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

South Korea's new head coach, Paulo Bento, arrived in Seoul on Monday as he prepared to take on his new role.

Former Portuguese international player Bento arrived in the South Korean capital Seoul, along with his assistant coaches Sergio Costa and Filipe Coelho, goalkeeping coach Vitor Silvestre and fitness coach Pedro Pereira.