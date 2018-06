Canada's Brooke M. Henderson hits a tee shot on 29 June 2018 during second-round action at the Women's PGA Championship, a major tournament being played at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Illinois. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

South Korea's So Yeon Ryu hits an approach shot during second-round action on 29 June 2018 at the Women's PGA Championship, a major tournament being played at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Illinois. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park hits a tee shot on 29 June 2018 during second-round action at the Women's PGA Championship, a major tournament being played at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Illinois, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

South Korea's So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park have a share of the clubhouse lead at 6-under as Friday's second-round action at the Women's PGA Championship - the season's third major - winds to a close.

The sixth-ranked Park had the lead all to herself after Thursday's first round at the Kemper Lakes Golf Club outside this Chicago suburb, but a pedestrian even-par round of 72 on Friday allowed Ryu and Canada's Brooke Henderson to draw even with her heading into the weekend.