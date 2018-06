Lee Seungwoo of South Korea (L) and Erwin Saavedra (R) of Bolivia in action during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bolivia in Innsbruck, Austria, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Lee Seungwoo (R) of South Korea and Carlos Anez (L) and Jhasmany Campos of Bolivia in action during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bolivia in Innsbruck, Austria, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Son Heungmin (L) of South Korea and Ronald Raldes (R) of Bolivia during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bolivia in Innsbruck, Austria, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Team Members of South Korea during the execution of their national anthem during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bolivia in Innsbruck, Austria, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Kim Minwoo (L) and Park Jooho of South Korea and Luis Ali (R) of Bolivia in action during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bolivia in Innsbruck, Austria, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Kim Minwoo (L) of South Korea and Leonardo Vaca (R) of Bolivia in action during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bolivia in Innsbruck, Austria, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

World Cup-bound South Korea had plenty of possession and chances here Thursday in a friendly against Bolivia, but the contest ended 0-0.

Bolivia, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, spent almost the entire first half penned-up in their own half by South Korea's high-tempo attack.