Edin Dzeko (L) of Bosnia and Herzegovina in action against Ki Sung-yueng (R) of South Korea during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Muhamed Besic (L) of Bosnia and Herzegovina in action against Lee Seung-woo (R) of South Korea during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Edin Visca (L) of Bosnia and Herzegovina in action against Kim Min-woo (R) of South Korea during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Edin Visca (R) of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly soccer match between South Korea and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's national side lost 3-1 here Friday to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a pre-World Cup friendly, a stinging defeat that comes less than two weeks before the start of the latest edition of soccer's premier event.

The Koreans, who have been drawn into a group that features powerhouse Germany and another squad, Sweden, that qualified out of the daunting UEFA qualification zone, will need to do some soul-searching after a bad loss to a middling European side that did not qualify for Russia.