Gold medallists South Korea (back row L) with silver medallists Italy (front L) and bronze medallists from The Netherlands (Back row R and front row R) at the vennue ceremony in the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 3000 m Relay competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(L-R) Teams China, South Korea, Canada and Italy in action during the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 3000 m Relay competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Gold medalist Choi Minjeong of South Korea (C) celebrates with team mates after the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 3000 m Relay competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

(L-R) Gold medallists Team South Korea, Shim Sukhee, Kim Alang, Choi Minjeong, Kim Yejin react after winning the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 3000 m Relay competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

South Korea won the gold medal in the women's short track speed skating 3,000 meter relay on Tuesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The Koreans defended the title they had won in Sochi four years ago, placing first ahead of Italy which won the silver medal, to the delight of the home crowd inside the Gangneung Ice Arena.