(L-R) South Korean national soccer team's player Lee Seung-woo, Lee Jae-sung and Koo Ja-cheol attend a ceremomy of a Pep rally for 2018 Russia Soccer World Cup in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Shin Tae-Yong (C), head coach of the South Korean national soccer team and his team players attend a ceremomy of a Pep rally for 2018 Russia Soccer World Cup in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean national soccer team's player Son Heung-min (C) attends a ceremomy of a Pep rally for 2018 Russia Soccer World Cup in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's national soccer team will do their country proud at this summer's World Cup in Russia, the head coach told thousands of supporters in Seoul on Monday.

Shin Tae-Yong was presenting his preliminary 27-man squad to around 3,000 supporters at the central Seoul Plaza in the South Korea capital, an epa-efe journalist reports.