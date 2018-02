Lim Hyojun of South Korea (L) celebrates after winning in the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Lim Hyojun of South Korea (L) in action during the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m Heat at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

(L-R) Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands (silver), Hyojun Lim of South Korea (gold) and Semen Elistratov of the Olympic Athletes of Russia (bronze) on the podium during the Venue Ceremony after the in the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1500m Final competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

South Korean speed skater Lim Hyo Jun won the first gold medal for the host nation of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, breaking an Olympic record in the 1,500-meter short-track speed skating event.

The 26-year-old Lim's record time clocked in at two hours, ten minutes and 485 seconds, ahead of Netherland's Sjinkie Knegt (2:10.555) and Russia's Semen Elistratov (2:10.687).